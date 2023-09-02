US looks to drum up support for Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 1

The US will utilise the G20 summit to step up its campaign against Moscow. Washington on Friday announced a four-day visit by its Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who “will continue to rally America’s partners to maintain collective economic support for Ukraine, including through contributions from across our coalition”.

Hope xi comes: Biden US President Joe Biden, who will be among the first leaders to arrive on September 7, hoped Xi would attend the meet. “I hope he comes,” said Biden, asked if he expected to meet the Chinese President.

The beefing up of the American delegation for the G20 summit comes while Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit is uncertain, and the Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided not to come. Though a large number of other leaders have announced their travel plans for the summit, Beijing has not disclosed whether Xi would travel to India.

India’s Sherpa for G20 Amitabh Kant, when asked in a TV interview about the likely absence of Xi and Putin, said, “Irrespective of that, a whole range of leaders will be here. The important thing from our perspective is that we should get through all developmental issues.”

Yellen will seek to address the consequences of “Russia’s unprovoked war” on global growth and poverty reduction and hold discussions on price cap on Russian oil. Yellen is also expected to support initiatives on advancing multilateral development bank evolution.

#Ukraine #United States of America USA #Washington