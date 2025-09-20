DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / US’ loss will be India’s gain: Amitabh Kant on H1B visa fee hike

US’ loss will be India’s gain: Amitabh Kant on H1B visa fee hike

Former bureaucrat and India’s G20 Sherpa says Donald Trump’s 1,00,000 H-1B fee will choke US innovation and turbocharge India’s
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:42 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Former bureaucrat and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has taken a positive view of US President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drastic fee raise on H1 B visa applications arguing that the move would help India.

Advertisement

Also read: Trump announces USD 1,00,000 fee on H1-B visas in latest immigration crackdown

Kant said Donald Trump’s 1,00,000 H-1B fee will choke US innovation and turbocharge India’s.

Advertisement

“By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon,” he said.

Kang added that India’s finest doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators will now have an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth and progress towards Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

America’s loss will be India’s gain, former CEO of NITI Aayog averred.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts