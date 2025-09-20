US’ loss will be India’s gain: Amitabh Kant on H1B visa fee hike

Former bureaucrat and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has taken a positive view of US President Donald Trump’s decision to order a drastic fee raise on H1 B visa applications arguing that the move would help India.

Kant said Donald Trump’s 1,00,000 H-1B fee will choke US innovation and turbocharge India’s.

“By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon,” he said.

Kang added that India’s finest doctors, engineers, scientists, innovators will now have an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth and progress towards Viksit Bharat.

America’s loss will be India’s gain, former CEO of NITI Aayog averred.