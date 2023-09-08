US media upset over lack of access at Modi-Biden bilateral

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

The US media has expressed its concern over limited access to leaders for the Modi-Biden bilateral later in the evening. “Going back to Modi and American values, press access to the bilateral will be pretty limited, if not non-existent. Can you detail what, from the US side, you guys are doing to press for press access and why Biden would meet with Modi if there are no reporters allowed to participate in a pool spray or something like that?’’ a correspondent asked US NSA Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan responded by assuring that the US Government works hard to ensure and obtain access for US journalists to everything the President does. “What we can pledge to you is what’s in our control, which is ensuring that we are transparent and comprehensive in our readout of what the two leaders discussed, which we will,’’ he said.

The US NSA also told the US media that often the President has private meetings with other heads of state where the press is not given access. He also assured a readout of the meetings “so that you have the opportunity to understand what was discussed’’.

The issue of media access had become a tug of war between the Indian and the US sides during PM Modi’s trip to Washington this June. There was great reluctance from the Indian side to allow two questions at the end of media statements by the two leaders. Though the Indian side agreed, there was tremendous online trolling of a woman journalist Sabrina Siddique led by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya when she put an uncomfortable question to PM Modi.

The online abuse forced the White House to call the harassment unacceptable. “It’s antithetical to the very principles of democracy that were on display last week during the state visit,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby had then said.

Asked if President Biden will reiterate the universal global values on respecting and acknowledging human diversity, Sullivan gave a general answer, stating that these aspects are underlined at all significant bilaterals.

