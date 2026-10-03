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Home / India / US military commander arrives in India to bolster defence ties; focus on technology, maritime security

US military commander arrives in India to bolster defence ties; focus on technology, maritime security

During his stay from October 3 to 8, Paparo is scheduled to hold talks with senior leadership from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Armed Forces

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:51 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command.
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Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Command, arrived in India on Saturday for a six-day official visit aimed at further strengthening the India-US Major Defence Partnership and deepening military-to-military cooperation.

During his stay from October 3 to 8, Paparo is scheduled to hold talks with senior leadership from the Ministry of Defence and the Indian Armed Forces on shared security priorities across the Indo-Pacific region.

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Key issues on the agenda include digital transformation, emerging critical technologies and regional strategic stability. Both nations are also focusing on strengthening defence energy resilience and navigating an increasingly competitive global technology landscape.

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“From emerging technology to maritime security, the United States and India are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future,” the US Embassy said in a statement on Saturday.

The visit comes as India and the US continue to expand military cooperation, including through joint exercises, intelligence sharing and technological co-development to safeguard sea lines of communication. Strategic experts view the visit as a clear reaffirmation of Washington’s enduring commitment and long-term security interests in the Indian Ocean region.

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