US national Matthew Van Dyke may soon travel home after UAPA charges dropped

US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke appears to be on the verge of a reprieve within weeks of being charged under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

From facing UAPA charges, Van Dyke is now being prosecuted only for offences under the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The NIA special court in Delhi is likely to consider his application today seeking permission to travel to the United States to meet his family.

Advertisement

Van Dyke moved the application on September 22, just four days after the court granted him default bail, subject to the condition that he cannot leave the country.

Advertisement

His prospects of meeting his family appeared remote until recently. Van Dyke and six Ukrainian nationals were arrested in March in a case linked to an alleged drone warfare training camp for ethnic armed groups in Myanmar.

The case took a dramatic turn after the NIA, in its chargesheet filed before the special court on September 8, invoked only Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act against Van Dyke, instead of the more serious Section 18 of the UAPA under which he had originally been booked.

Advertisement

On September 18, Van Dyke was granted default bail after his lawyers argued that the NIA had failed to establish the UAPA charges against him even after 180 days of incarceration.

While granting bail, the court observed that the reasoning for granting default bail to Van Dyke also applied to the six Ukrainian co-accused, who remain in judicial custody. It directed that copies of the order be sent to the Ukrainians through jail authorities so that they could pursue their own default bail applications.

On September 22, Van Dyke also moved an application seeking permission to furnish a cash bond in lieu of a surety bond. He has paid Rs 5.5 lakh in compounding charges to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for the offences under the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

Both applications are to be heard by Special NIA Court Judge Prashant Sharma today.

While granting default bail, the court had directed Van Dyke to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety bond of the same amount.

The six Ukrainian nationals are also likely to seek bail today.

The NIA had arrested Van Dyke on March 13 in connection with alleged offences under the UAPA. The six Ukrainian nationals were also arrested in the case.

According to the NIA, the accused had allegedly imparted drone warfare training, crossed borders illegally and maintained links with armed groups operating near India’s northeastern region.

The agency alleged that the accused entered India on tourist visas and travelled to the Northeast without obtaining mandatory permits. They subsequently allegedly crossed illegally from Mizoram into Myanmar, where they were involved in training ethnic armed organisations.

The NIA informed the court on September 8 that although the UAPA provisions had not been included in the chargesheet, its investigation under the anti-terror law remained open.

Van Dyke’s family had earlier sought urgent diplomatic intervention from the US, alleging that he had been denied basic detainee rights in Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged.

Sons of Liberty International, the NGO founded by Van Dyke, said in a statement issued on August 30 that US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had “previously briefed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Matthew’s situation during his (Rubio’s) visit to Delhi on May 24-26”.

There is also a possibility of Rubio visiting India in October.

Earlier this month, when asked about the NIA’s decision to drop the UAPA charges from its chargesheet against Van Dyke, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter was sub judice.