US national Van Dyke’s organisation hopes NIA case will be resolved ‘quickly'

Days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) dropped terror charges against US national Matthew Van Dyke, allowing a special court to grant him bail and travel to his country, Sons of Liberty International, an organisation with which he is purportedly associated, has expressed hope that the case will be resolved “quickly” and officially closed.

In a statement dated October 11, shared on Dyke’s X handle, the organisation said, “US citizen @Matt_VanDyke was granted automatic bail from Tihar Jail on September 25, 2026. This was after NIA did not invoke UAPA provisions, only Sections 21 & 23 of the Immigration, and Foreigners Act which was settled in court through his attorneys, along with permission to leave India for one month pending a final hearing Oct 23. Matthew travelled back to the US, to reunite with family and friends. We hope that the matter will be resolved quickly, and the case is officially closed.”

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The organisation thanked those who supported a petition, donated to the legal fundraiser and sent messages of support. It also appealed for further contributions to cover the remaining legal expenses.

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Dyke and six Ukrainian citizens, arrested by the NIA in March this year, were released from jail on September 24 after a special court at Rouse Avenue in Delhi allowed their applications seeking the release of their passports and permission to travel to their respective countries.

The court ordered all seven to return to India after 30 days, on October 23, subject to the conditions imposed.

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Dyke had been granted default bail by the special court in September after the NIA had dropped the UAPA charges against him. The relief was also extended to the six Ukrainians, who were facing charges in the same case.

The NIA had arrested Van Dyke on March 13 in connection with alleged offences under the UAPA. The seven foreign nationals were accused of imparting drone warfare training, crossing borders illegally and maintaining links with armed groups operating near India’s northeastern region.

According to the central agency, the accused had entered India on tourist visas and travelled to the northeast without obtaining the mandatory permits. It was alleged that they subsequently crossed illegally from Mizoram into Myanmar, where they were involved in training ethnic armed organisations.

In a dramatic turnaround, the NIA dropped the UAPA charges against the seven in its chargesheet filed before the special court on September 8, retaining only immigration-related offences. However, the agency informed the court that its investigation under the anti-terror law remained open.

Dyke’s legal team argued that the NIA had failed to prove the UAPA charges against him even after 180 days of incarceration and sought default bail. The court granted him relief and indicated that the Ukrainian nationals could also avail themselves of the relevant bail provisions.

Earlier, Dyke’s family had sought urgent diplomatic intervention from the US, alleging that he had been denied basic detainee rights in Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged.

In a statement issued on August 30, Sons of Liberty International, the NGO founded by Dyke, said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had briefed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Dyke's situation during Rubio’s visit to Delhi from May 24 to 26.