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Home / India / US panel opposes Bhagwat’s NY visit, flags ‘attacks’ on minorities in India

US panel opposes Bhagwat’s NY visit, flags ‘attacks’ on minorities in India

The commission also criticised aspects of India’s anti-conversion laws

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Mohan Bhagwat. File photo
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The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has raised concerns over the visit of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to the US, citing what it described as continuing challenges to religious freedom in India and attacks on minorities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits.

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In a statement, the US’ independent religious freedom watchdog alleged that members of groups affiliated with the RSS had been involved in attacks on religious minorities. USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood urged Washington to consider targeted measures against individuals it believes are responsible for violations of religious freedom, including reviewing Bhagwat’s visa.

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The commission also criticised aspects of India’s anti-conversion laws, the handling of communal violence and restrictions affecting civil society organisations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

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The Indian government has previously rejected USCIRF assessments, questioning its methodology and describing its reports as biased and lacking an objective understanding of India’s pluralistic society.

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