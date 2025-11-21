US President's son Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara wildlife centre in Gujarat
Donald Trump Jr visits Vantara, the brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, on the invitation of the Ambani family
Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre at Jamnagar in Gujarat, on Thursday.
According to sources, Donald Trump Jr visited Vantara, the brainchild of Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani, on the invitation of the Ambani family.
He took a round of the sprawling wildlife facility with Anant Ambani and also visited a few temples in the area, sources said.
Earlier during the day, Donald Trump Jr visited the Taj Mahal in Agra.
