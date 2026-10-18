US Secretary of State Rubio skips Delhi over Reliance Jamnagar refinery, Mumbai; what it indicates about India-US ties?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming trip to India is evoking interest due to its unusual schedule: Mumbai and Jamnagar are on the agenda instead of New Delhi, the national capital, which typically serves as the focal point for significant diplomatic activities.

The selection of locations has sparked inquiries regarding the purpose of the trip and what it indicates about India-US relations during President Donald Trump's administration.

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Rubio is set to travel to India from October 18 to 22, after a visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

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The US State Department said that the visit would aim at enhancing the strategic partnership, addressing regional and global issues, and looking into ways to advance energy collaboration.

This will be Rubio's second trip to India this year, following his participation at the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting held by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi in May.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the visit will focus on business expansion, with Rubio anticipated to engage with government officials in Mumbai and meet representatives from Reliance Industries in Jamnagar.

Why choose Mumbai and Jamnagar over Delhi?

The schedule is notable as formal bilateral discussions with a visiting US secretary of state are typically anticipated to happen in the nation's capital.

Mumbai, the financial hub of India, provides connections to corporate executives and financial organizations, whereas Jamnagar in Gujarat hosts the enormous refining facility of Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani.

Reports citing the US envoy indicate that Rubio plans to visit the refinery and engage with Reliance representatives.

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said, “I believe Rubio aims to complete the agreement that Reliance has established to invest in a refinery in the US. A couple of weeks back, Trump revealed that a USD 300 billion initiative with Reliance will be established in Brownsville, Texas. That figure of USD 300 billion is a considerable amount.”

The focus isn't on the refinery investment; it's approximately USD 5 billion, regardless of the details, he said.

What does it indicate regarding India-US relations?

Aside from the discussion about protocol, Rubio’s visit comes at a sensitive moment in India-US relations, where trade conflicts and divergences in energy policy contribute to the obstacles facing the partnership.

However, it suggests another aspect concerning American policy, said Sachdev. “It appears that America is currently taking a position of interacting with India regarding corporate agreements.”

“The strategic element exists, without question, and a strategic partnership is present, as Minister Jaishankar notes, but it appears to me that the United States is focusing more on business and corporate agreements with India,” noted Sachdev.

It is evident that the trade deal, for instance, and the strategic partnership are distinct categories that can be managed individually or collectively; however, their primary focus is on significant business transactions with India, he added.