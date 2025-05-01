DT
PT
Home / India / US urges India, Pakistan to 'work with each other', de-escalate tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with EAM Jaishankar and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 AM May 01, 2025 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PTI/Reuters file photos
The US has urged India and Pakistan to ‘work with each other’ to de-escalate tensions that have been building between the two countries since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

In his call with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the “horrific” terrorist attack in Pahalgam that had killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Rubio “reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism. He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Hours after his phone conversation with Rubio, Jaishankar said on Thursday that the perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam terror attack must be brought to justice.

“Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US @SecRubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice,” the external affairs minister said on 'X'.

Citing “cross-border linkages” to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

Meanwhile, in his conversation with Sharif, Rubio spoke of the need to condemn the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam.

Rubio and Sharif “reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence.”

“The Secretary urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack. He also encouraged Pakistan to work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications, and maintain peace and security in South Asia,” spokesperson Bruce said.

