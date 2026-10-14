US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in India next week for high-level meetings aimed at reinforcing the critical US-India partnership. His itinerary is focused on commercial hub of Mumbai and the industrial energy center of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rubio's India visit is part of his six-day (Oct 17-22) multi-leg journey that will begin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Rubio will travel to India for the second leg of his journey, making him the first top US official to visit India since a law was passed in Washington DC to impose sanctions on countries buying oil from Russia.

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The US State Department in a statement on Tuesday said "Rubio will meet senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership."

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Besides, a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio could also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US President Donald Trump and Modi had spoken over phone two weeks ago on October 1.

Rubio is expected to exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation, the US statement said.

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Rubio will also meet business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.

Rubio will meet prominent Indian business executives to unlock commercial opportunities, drive direct investment, and deepen corporate linkages between both countries.

In Uzbekistan, Rubio will participate in the C5+1 Ministerial to highlight how strategic cooperation through this diplomatic platform promotes a more peaceful and prosperous future for the United States and the countries of Central Asia. The Secretary will also participate in bilateral engagements with senior officials from all C5 countries – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

On this visit, Secretary Rubio will lead a US commercial delegation comprising over 200 business leaders, ushering in a new era of strengthened commercial cooperation for the United States and Central Asia.