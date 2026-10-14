DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / US Secretary of State Rubio to visit India's Mumbai, Jamnagar next week

US Secretary of State Rubio to visit India's Mumbai, Jamnagar next week

First visit after US passed law to sanction countries like India for buying Russian oil

article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Image credit/ANI file
Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in India next week for high-level meetings aimed at reinforcing the critical US-India partnership. His itinerary is focused on commercial hub of Mumbai and the industrial energy center of Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Rubio's India visit is part of his six-day (Oct 17-22) multi-leg journey that will begin in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Rubio will travel to India for the second leg of his journey, making him the first top US official to visit India since a law was passed in Washington DC to impose sanctions on countries buying oil from Russia.

Advertisement

The US State Department in a statement on Tuesday said "Rubio will meet senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership."

Advertisement

Besides, a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rubio could also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. US President Donald Trump and Modi had spoken over phone two weeks ago on October 1.

Rubio is expected to exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation, the US statement said.

Advertisement

Rubio will also meet business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.

Rubio will meet prominent Indian business executives to unlock commercial opportunities, drive direct investment, and deepen corporate linkages between both countries.

In Uzbekistan, Rubio will participate in the C5+1 Ministerial to highlight how strategic cooperation through this diplomatic platform promotes a more peaceful and prosperous future for the United States and the countries of Central Asia. The Secretary will also participate in bilateral engagements with senior officials from all C5 countries – Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

On this visit, Secretary Rubio will lead a US commercial delegation comprising over 200 business leaders, ushering in a new era of strengthened commercial cooperation for the United States and Central Asia.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts