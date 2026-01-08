US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker; Moscow deploys sub

The US seized an empty Russian-flagged, Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday as part of President Donald Trump’s aggressive push to dictate oil flows in the America and force Venezuela’s socialist government to become an ally.

Advertisement

After capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an attack on Caracas on Saturday, the US is continuing to blockade vessels under sanctions off the South American country, a member of the OPEC oil group.

Advertisement

The US Coast Guard and US military special forces apprehended the Marinera tanker, which had refused to be boarded last month and had switched to Russia’s flag, officials said. The US operation was supported by Britain’s Royal Air Force and one of its military vessels, which British Defence Secretary John Healey said was part of “global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting.”

Advertisement

With a Russian submarine and vessels nearby after a two-week pursuit in the Atlantic, the move risked more confrontation with Russia, which has condemned US actions over Venezuela and is already at odds with the West due to the war in Ukraine.

Russian state broadcaster RT showed an image of a helicopter hovering near the Marinera, originally known as the Bella-1, as US forces began boarding the US-sanctioned tanker. It was empty, but Washington says it has been used to transport sanctioned Venezuelan oil.

Advertisement

The US Coast Guard also intercepted a tanker carrying Venezuelan oil, the Panama-flagged M Sophia, near the northeast coast of South America, the US officials said, in the fourth seizure in recent weeks. The tanker was fully loaded, according to records of state oil company PDVSA. “The only maritime energy transport allowed will be that consistent with American law and national security,” said Stephen Miller, deputy White House chief of staff.

“There is unlimited economic potential for the Venezuelan energy sector through legitimate and authorised commercial avenues established by the US.”