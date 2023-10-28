US Senator moves resolution on ‘religious bias’ in India

New Delhi, October 27
US Senator Tammy Baldwin has introduced a resolution in the Senate urging Washington to engage with India to reverse its policies that discriminate on the basis of religion and push for an end to violence against peaceful civilian protesters.
“Religious freedom is a fundamental human right, and when any country infringes on it, the US must stand up and speak out. I am calling on the US to continue pushing the Government of India to reverse course on the systematic religious and political persecution that is endangering innocent civilians,” she said after introducing the resolution.
Such resolutions rarely see the light of the day but the text indicates that it relied heavily on reports of the US Commission for International Freedom (USCIRF).
The MEA has frequently slammed the USCIRF, calling it biased with a limited understanding of India and its Constitution. No US Secretary of State has ever acted on its recommendations as far as India is concerned.
