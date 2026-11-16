US signals Quad leaders’ meet on sidelines of ASEAN Summit

US Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said Washington was working to formalise a Quad leaders’ summit during the ASEAN Summit in Manila, raising the possibility of a meeting involving Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

“...we are working to formalise a Quad leaders' summit at ASEAN next week,” Johnson said in a post on X, highlighting the intensification of Quad-level engagement under US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Johnson said Rubio had met Quad foreign ministers five times in the past two years, including three meetings in the past six months. He also said Rubio's first official call after taking office was to his Quad counterparts and that regular monthly meetings of Quad sherpas were being held.

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Trump is scheduled to arrive in Manila at 5.30 pm on November 17, the final day of the ASEAN Summit, according to Philippine media reports citing the organisers’ schedule.

His late arrival could see him miss the East Asia Summit, though he is expected to participate in the ASEAN-US engagement and hold bilateral talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr before travelling to China for the APEC Summit.

Modi will arrive in Manila on Monday evening and attend a gala dinner hosted by Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday.

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Maritime security, trade and regional stability will remain central to India's engagement with the 11-member ASEAN bloc, as New Delhi seeks to deepen its strategic presence in Southeast Asia amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.

India is keen to enhance maritime domain awareness, explore coordinated patrolling and expand cooperation against piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. The two sides have designated 2026 as the Year of Maritime Cooperation.

Trade will be another major focus, with India-ASEAN commerce reaching around $122 billion. New Delhi is pushing for an early conclusion of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement, while pursuing bilateral trade facilitation initiatives with individual member states.

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The summits will also review the implementation of the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss regional and global security challenges.

India is looking to expand cooperation in digital public infrastructure, telecommunications and power-grid integration, leveraging its indigenous 4G technology and experience in interconnected electricity networks.

On the South China Sea, New Delhi has maintained that the proposed Code of Conduct being negotiated between ASEAN and China must conform to international maritime law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and respect the legitimate rights of countries outside the negotiations.

The visit is also significant for India-Philippines defence ties, which have gained momentum following the agreement for the supply of BrahMos missiles to Manila. India has reiterated its commitment to supporting the Philippines in developing its defence capabilities.

The Philippines, which holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2026, has chosen “Navigating Our Future, Together” as the theme for this year's summit process. India and ASEAN will commemorate 35 years of their dialogue partnership and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027.

Modi participated virtually in the previous ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025, when he designated 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.