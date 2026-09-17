US space weapons move raises new strategic concerns

The United States’ announcement that it has deployed “space-control weapons” marks a significant development in the weaponisation of space and comes just three days after BRICS reiterated its support for preventing an arms race in outer space.

India, China, Russia and the US have all demonstrated the capability to launch missiles from Earth to destroy satellites in space. All four nations have conducted anti-satellite (ASAT) tests. The latest US claim suggests that attacks could now be launched from space itself or that incoming threats could be countered using space-based weapons.

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US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink acknowledged that the United States had deployed weapons in orbit. “US now has, in orbit, space-control weapons, capable of defending the joint force against hostile adversary action,” he said. However, he offered no details on the type, number or capabilities of these weapons and declined to elaborate further.

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Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd), former Director General of the Centre for Air Power and Strategic Studies, assessed the implications of the US claim. “Weaponisation of space will include both kinetic and directed-energy weapons for defensive as well as offensive purposes. Offensive capability will act as a deterrent,” he said.

Notably, BRICS, in its New Delhi Declaration, reasserted support for preventing an arms race in outer space, opposing its weaponisation and safeguarding satellites from threats or the use of force. The declaration backed the “Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) and its weaponisation, as well as threats or the use of force against outer space objects (satellites)”.

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India’s space policy has also evolved in recent years. In 2019, it conducted a direct-ascent ASAT test, becoming the fourth country, after the US, Russia and China, to demonstrate satellite-kill capability.

A source in the defence and security establishment said India’s response includes accelerating plans for a 52-satellite military constellation. The project aims to create a resilient and redundant surveillance and early-warning network equipped with SAR, infrared and electro-optical payloads. Deployment is expected to begin next year.

India has also established the Defence Space Agency (DSA) to consolidate military space capabilities, oversee counter-space research and development, and integrate space operations across the three services.

“India will have to weaponise space to be secure,” Air Marshal Chopra said. “India has mastered the basics of space technologies and capabilities. Securing our own assets is strategically critical, as space-based platforms support not only military operations but also economic activity and daily life.”

For the US, the shift follows the April 2025 doctrine document, Space Warfighting: A Framework for Planners, which formally redefined space as a “contested warfighting domain” rather than a purely supportive one.

The move was preceded by years of concern in Washington over Chinese and Russian counter-space capabilities. China’s satellite fleet alone is estimated to comprise more than 1,000 spacecraft.

The announcement has drawn swift reactions from China and Russia. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun was quoted by news agencies as saying: “We urge the US side to stop expanding its military capabilities and preparing for war in outer space.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also called for keeping space free of weapons. “We are counting on broad international consolidation to continue working toward the complete demilitarisation of space,” he said.