DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / US team to join probe in India

US team to join probe in India

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:06 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Firefighting team at the spot after an Air India plane crashed in Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. PTI
Advertisement

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has dispatched a team of investigators to India to assist in the probe into the deadly crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8. The aircraft’s engine manufacturer, General Electric, has also stated it is prepared to support the investigation.

Advertisement

General Electric said, “We have activated our emergency response team and are prepared to support our customers and the investigation.”

The ill-fated Dreamliner was delivered new to Air India in 2014 and had logged approximately 40,000 flight hours.

Advertisement

In the US, the NTSB announced, “The NTSB will be leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad.”

It added that, as per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s Annex 13, all official information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India.

Advertisement

Additionally, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it is “ready to launch a team immediately, in coordination with the NTSB”.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing stated, “We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all those affected.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts