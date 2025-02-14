US to review laws on transfer of military technology to India

India and the US have agreed to strengthen cooperation in military technology, with both sides reviewing laws on transfer of military technology to New Delhi.

The two sides have already announced widening of ties in space, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and semi-conductors, an India-US joint statement mentioned the collaboration targeted at these sectors.

The Joint statement posted by the Ministry of External Affairs on its website on Friday detailed the outcome of bilateral talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, D.C., on February 13.

To drive transformative change across key pillars of cooperation, Trump and Prime Minister Modi launched a new initiative—the “US-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century”.

Under this initiative, the two sides have committed to a results-driven agenda with initial outcomes this year.

India that enjoys US Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA‑1) and is a key Quad partner will be helped as both the countries will review their respective arms transfer regulations. The joint statement said, “This will include International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), in order to streamline defence trade, technology exchange and maintenance, spare supplies and in-country repair and overhaul of US-provided defence systems.”

The two side will also open negotiations this year for a Reciprocal Defence Procurement (RDP) agreement to better align their procurement systems and enable the reciprocal supply of defence goods and services.

“The leaders pledged to accelerate defence technology cooperation across space, air defence, missile, maritime and undersea technologies, with the US. announcing a review of its policy on releasing fifth generation fighters and undersea systems to India”, the statement said. The fifth generation jet is the F35, at present participating at the Aero India in Bangalore.

To advance defence ties, Modi and Trump announced plans to sign this year a new ten-year framework for the US-India major defence partnership in the 21st century.

The US would also expand defence sales and co-production with India, including on co-production arrangements for “Javelin” Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and “Stryker” Infantry Combat Vehicles in India to meet India’s requirements.

India is also looking at procuring six additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft.

The two countries also announced a new initiative—the Autonomous Systems Industry Alliance (ASIA) —to scale industry partnerships and production in the Indo-Pacific. The militaries of two sides will work at enhanced logistics and intelligence sharing, as well as arrangements to improve force mobility for joint humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

On other technologies, the two sides announced the launch of US-India TRUST (“Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology”) initiative, which will catalyse government-to-government, academia and private sector collaboration to promote application of critical and emerging technologies in areas like defence, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum, biotechnology, energy and space, while encouraging the use of verified technology vendors and ensuring sensitive technologies are protected.

The ‘TRUST’ initiative is aimed at having trusted and resilient supply chains, including for semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced materials and pharmaceuticals. Public and private investments will expand Indian manufacturing capacity, including in the US for active pharmaceutical ingredients for critical medicines.

India and the US will accelerate collaboration in research and development and promote investment across the entire critical mineral value chain, as well as through the Mineral Security Partnership, of which both the United States and India are members. This will include efforts to deepen cooperation in the exploration, beneficiation, and processing as well as recycling technologies of critical minerals.

The launch of “strategic mineral recovery” initiative, a new US-India programme to recover and process critical minerals (including lithium, cobalt, and rare earths) from heavy industries like aluminum, coal mining and oil and gas.