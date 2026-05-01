US trade delegation likely to visit India next month: Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said a US delegation is expected to travel to India next month for trade negotiations with Indian counterparts in New Delhi.

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Addressing the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce, Goyal said the US trade delegation was likely to visit India next month for discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, he clarified that the chief US negotiator would not be part of the visiting team.

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In April, the Indian side travelled to Washington DC for a series of in-person meetings with US counterparts to finalise details of the interim agreement and advance negotiations under the broader BTA framework.

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Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India for four days beginning May 23 to deepen economic, defence and energy ties. This will be his first visit to India as Secretary of State.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, speaking at the event, expressed optimism that a “historic” bilateral trade agreement between Washington and New Delhi could be finalised in the “coming weeks and months”.

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“President Donald Trump’s goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates lucrative opportunities for American businesses and workers,” Gor said, outlining the economic rationale behind the negotiations. He added that prosperity for both countries could be unlocked by finalising the interim trade deal.

“We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides. This agreement, if done right, will strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments and drive sustained inclusive growth, bringing tangible benefits to industries, workers and economies,” Gor said.