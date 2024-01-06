US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

PTI

New York, January 6

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is scheduled to travel to New Delhi next week and will co-chair the ministerial-level meeting of the United States-India Trade Policy Forum with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and begin her trip with a meeting with Goyal. She is also scheduled to meet Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar later.

On January 13, Tai will meet with civil society representatives, business leaders and stakeholders to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's engagement and commitment to fostering closer ties between the two countries.

Tai's visit marks the first trip to India in the new year by a senior Biden administration official.

Tai and Goyal will co-chair the 14th ministerial-level meeting of the United States-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF). During this year's meeting, Tai and Goyal will “discuss a broad set of issues to enhance the resiliency of the trade relationship, including agriculture, industrial products, services, and the protection of intellectual property, among other topics,” a statement issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative said on Friday.

Last year, Goyal and Tai had co-chaired the 13th ministerial-level meeting of India-United States Trade Policy Forum in Washington DC on January 11. During his January 9-11 visit to the US last year, Goyal had also met with CEOs, addressed the Indian community and held roundtable meetings with business leaders and think-tanks in New York.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New York #United States of America USA