US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet

New York, January 6
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai is scheduled to travel to New Delhi next week and will co-chair the ministerial-level meeting of the United States-India Trade Policy Forum with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and begin her trip with a meeting with Goyal. She is also scheduled to meet Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar later.
On January 13, Tai will meet with civil society representatives, business leaders and stakeholders to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's engagement and commitment to fostering closer ties between the two countries.
Tai's visit marks the first trip to India in the new year by a senior Biden administration official.
Tai and Goyal will co-chair the 14th ministerial-level meeting of the United States-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF). During this year's meeting, Tai and Goyal will “discuss a broad set of issues to enhance the resiliency of the trade relationship, including agriculture, industrial products, services, and the protection of intellectual property, among other topics,” a statement issued by the Office of the US Trade Representative said on Friday.
Last year, Goyal and Tai had co-chaired the 13th ministerial-level meeting of India-United States Trade Policy Forum in Washington DC on January 11. During his January 9-11 visit to the US last year, Goyal had also met with CEOs, addressed the Indian community and held roundtable meetings with business leaders and think-tanks in New York.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today
The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrang...
Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala
In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manag...
‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada
The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...
14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
Minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius