Home / India / US Trade team in India, to participate in AI Impact Summit

US Trade team in India, to participate in AI Impact Summit

The team is expected to highlight the American AI Exports Programme

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:43 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
A United States trade delegation led by Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt is in India to take part in the upcoming AI Impact Summit, with preparatory engagements held in Bengaluru ahead of the New Delhi meetings.

Officials from the International Trade Administration (ITA) began their visit with industry interactions on February 17, meeting American and Indian technology firms to understand how artificial intelligence is being deployed in business operations and to identify opportunities for deeper US-India technology collaboration.

The delegation visited Chevron Engine, Google DeepMind, South Park Commons and Biocon, holding discussions on investment trends, innovation and cross-border partnerships in AI.

Calling Bengaluru the “heart of tech innovation”, Kimmitt said the visit came at a critical moment in bilateral relations and described the recent US-India trade agreement as historic, adding it would promote adoption of advanced American technologies in the Indian market. He also welcomed India’s participation in the American AI Exports Program and expressed Washington’s intent to work with trusted partners to advance economic prosperity and security through AI cooperation.

The team will now travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit, where it is expected to highlight the American AI Exports Program — part of a broader strategy under President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to promote full-stack AI technology packages globally.

The programme envisages export of integrated AI solutions — including specialised hardware, data-centre storage, AI models, cybersecurity safeguards and sector-specific applications — tailored for trusted partner countries.

