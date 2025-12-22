US welcomes SHANTI Bill, signals deeper energy partnership with India

The US has welcomed the passage of the SHANTI Bill, calling it an important step towards strengthening bilateral energy security cooperation and advancing peaceful civil nuclear engagement between the two countries, even as the legislation triggered sharp political sparring at home.

“We welcome India’s new SHANTI Bill, a step towards a stronger energy security partnership and peaceful civil nuclear cooperation. The United States stands ready to undertake joint innovation and R&D in the energy sector,” the US Embassy in India said in a statement, underlining Washington’s interest in deeper collaboration in nuclear and clean energy technologies.

The reaction came days after Parliament cleared the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, which seeks to open India’s tightly controlled civil nuclear sector to private participation. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on December 18, a day after its approval by the Lok Sabha, amid sustained Opposition demands that the legislation be referred to a parliamentary standing committee for detailed scrutiny.

The government has defended the Bill as a key reform aligned with India’s long-term energy transition and climate commitments. Officials argue that expanding the nuclear energy ecosystem is critical for meeting India’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and for building 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, as envisaged in the country’s development roadmap.

The SHANTI Bill aims to more fully harness indigenous nuclear resources by enabling participation of both public and private players, while retaining regulatory oversight and safety safeguards. It also seeks to position India as a credible contributor to the global nuclear energy ecosystem, including in advanced reactor technologies and fuel cycle innovation.

In New Delhi, the US endorsement is being viewed as a signal of growing strategic convergence in clean energy and high-technology domains, as India and the United States look to broaden cooperation beyond traditional defence ties into critical and emerging sectors such as nuclear energy, climate action and advanced research.

The development comes against the backdrop of wider India-US strategic engagement. Just last week, US President Donald Trump signed the annual National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) into law, laying down an expanded framework for engagement with India in 2026, including through the Quad, to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and address challenges posed by China.

The Congress, however, alleged that the timing and manner of the SHANTI Bill’s passage were linked to US expectations. On Saturday, Congress general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh claimed that the government had rushed through the atomic energy legislation to “buy peace with US President Donald Trump”.

Citing Trump’s signing of the NDAA for the US fiscal year 2026, Ramesh pointed to a provision in the Act referring to a joint assessment between India and the United States on nuclear liability rules. “The Act is 3,100 pages long. Page 1,912 has a reference to the joint assessment between the United States and India on the Nuclear Liability Rules. Now we know for sure why the Prime Minister bulldozed the SHANTI Bill through Parliament earlier this week,” he said.

The government has not formally responded to the Congress’s charge, but officials have maintained that the SHANTI Bill is driven by India’s domestic energy imperatives and long-term strategic interests, rather than external pressure.