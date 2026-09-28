DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / US will do all to contain India, says Russian envoy

US will do all to contain India, says Russian envoy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov.
Advertisement
Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Sunday said India-Russia ties in the defence and energy relationship between the two countries were not a “zero sum” game.

He also warned that the US would do everything to “contain India” and cited the example of recently approved US sanctions on Russia.

Advertisement

Alipov was speaking at an event hosted by a media house where he was asked about future ties on defence and energy. He said, "Throughout all these decades, we have been friends who have been reliable partners to each other -- both ways. We have never conditioned our relations on any immediate global disposition or regarded our relationship as a zero-sum game.”

Advertisement

On the US, the Russian Ambassador said measures like the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act are aimed at curbing India's economic and geopolitical growth. He also cited an event earlier this year, saying, "A top US official publicly revealed at the Raisina Dialogue that the US will never allow India to become the next China as a competitor.” It was like a Freudian slip, Alipov said.

“The US will do everything possible to contain India. We regard the Graham Act as such a measure," he added.

Advertisement

The Russian envoy also pointed to the upcoming 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Russia.

He said the two countries have maintained their partnership through several changes in the international environment. "Trust and respect are the very qualities that characterise our relationship. You don't do business with untrustworthy partners," Ambassador Alipov said. India and Russia have remained reliable partners since the Soviet era and India's independence, underscoring the continuity in bilateral relations, he added.

Responding to questions about the US showcasing F-35 fighter jets during ongoing exercise Tarang Shakti in India, Alipov said, "The US is welcome to promote its product. It’s a good aircraft, no doubt about that, but way too expensive. If India goes for that, well, that would be India's sovereign decision."

Alipov also spoke about India's engagement with Russia on international platforms, including BRICS. He said recent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed a broad and promising roadmap for bilateral ties.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts