US will do all to contain India, says Russian envoy

He also warned that the US would do everything to “contain India” and cited the example of recently approved US sanctions on Russia.

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Alipov was speaking at an event hosted by a media house where he was asked about future ties on defence and energy. He said, "Throughout all these decades, we have been friends who have been reliable partners to each other -- both ways. We have never conditioned our relations on any immediate global disposition or regarded our relationship as a zero-sum game.”

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On the US, the Russian Ambassador said measures like the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act are aimed at curbing India's economic and geopolitical growth. He also cited an event earlier this year, saying, "A top US official publicly revealed at the Raisina Dialogue that the US will never allow India to become the next China as a competitor.” It was like a Freudian slip, Alipov said.

“The US will do everything possible to contain India. We regard the Graham Act as such a measure," he added.

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The Russian envoy also pointed to the upcoming 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Russia.

He said the two countries have maintained their partnership through several changes in the international environment. "Trust and respect are the very qualities that characterise our relationship. You don't do business with untrustworthy partners," Ambassador Alipov said. India and Russia have remained reliable partners since the Soviet era and India's independence, underscoring the continuity in bilateral relations, he added.

Responding to questions about the US showcasing F-35 fighter jets during ongoing exercise Tarang Shakti in India, Alipov said, "The US is welcome to promote its product. It’s a good aircraft, no doubt about that, but way too expensive. If India goes for that, well, that would be India's sovereign decision."

Alipov also spoke about India's engagement with Russia on international platforms, including BRICS. He said recent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed a broad and promising roadmap for bilateral ties.