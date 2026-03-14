Uttam Nagar Holi clash: MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive, several eateries sealed

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, with civic officials sealing several eateries in the area on Saturday, days after a 26-year-old man was killed during Holi celebrations on March 4, an official said.

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Teams of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, assisted by the Delhi Police, launched the action amid tight security arrangements, deploying bulldozers to remove alleged illegal structures and seal shops operating in violation of civic norms.

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The drive targeted a row of eatery outlets built outside the Uttam Nagar police station premises.

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The action comes days after a 26-year-old man named Tarun was killed in a clash that broke out between his family and neighbours in the JJ Colony.

According to police, the violence started after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family splashed on a woman from the neighbour's family during Holi celebrations.

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The incident had triggered tensions and demands for strict action against illegal establishments.

According to officials present at the site, the operation involved bulldozers and multiple teams from the municipal corporation to demolish unauthorised portions of the structures and seal the shops found operating illegally.

Delhi Police personnel were also deployed to maintain law and order during the exercise.

Authorities said adequate security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incident during the drive as a large number of locals gathered near the spot to witness the action.

A senior official said the action was part of an ongoing crackdown against illegal encroachments and unauthorised commercial activities in the area.

The police said they were present only to ensure security and smooth conduct of the operation.

Further action may be taken against other establishments in the area if violations are found during inspection.

A senior MCD official said that the anti-encroachment drive is a part of an ongoing drive in the west zone.

"Yesterday, around 2 km stretch was cleared in Subash Nagar and today there is an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar," the senior official said, adding that in the drive mostly non-permanent structures are being removed which were encroaching upon the road.