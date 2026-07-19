Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll will be held on time: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has made it clear that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would be conducted as per schedule in February and March 2027, stating that the constitutional mandate for holding elections would take precedence over the ongoing Census exercise.

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Addressing a media conference on Friday, he said that the tenure of the state Assembly ends on May 22, 2027. Therefore, that makes it constitutionally mandatory to hold elections in Uttar Pradesh before that date, and if needed, the Census work could be extended.

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With less than a year left for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, bypolls would not be held in Ghosi, Duddhi and Faridpur Assembly constituencies in the state, Kumar further said.

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“Earlier, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was going on in Uttar Pradesh and it continued till April 10. After that, elections were held in other states, including West Bengal. Thereafter, the commission got busy with other election work. Now the commission is a little free, but less than a year is left for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, byelections will not be held in those seats,” he said.

Kumar also said there is currently no plan to conduct online elections in the country. “Elections in the country are conducted in accordance with the Constitution. The Constitution does not provide for online elections. So there is currently no plan to conduct online elections in the country,” he said.

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Stating that the Election Commission conducted its SIR work within the ambit of the Constitution and the law, he said 786 cases were filed against the poll body in the past year. Of these, 785 cases were decided in the poll panel’s favour and one case in Goa was decided against it.