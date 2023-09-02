Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami launches logo, website of global investors’ summit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the logo and website of Uttarakhand Global Investors’ Summit during a programme organised in Dehradun on Saturday.

Dhami said that this time an investment target of Rs 2.50 lakh crore has been set at the investors’ summit.

The global investors’ summit will be held in Dehradun in December, preparations of which have been intensified by the state government.

Dhami said the state government is in constant touch with the industry and major industrial organisations. He said on the suggestions received from the industry, reforms have been made in MSME policy, service sector policy, logistics policy and solar policy.

The Chief Minister said that along with being a destination of peace and tourism, Uttarakhand has also become a major investment destination.

Uttarakhand is in the achievers category in Ease of Doing Business. In the Export Preparedness Index released by NITI Aayog, Uttarakhand ranks first among the Himalayan states while it ranks 9th in the country as a whole, he added.

“We are working in a concrete way for maximum investment to come to the state. Investors summit is a big effort in this direction,” said Dhami.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said the logo of Destination Uttarakhand-Global Summit 2023 is a reflection of the sentiments of the state.

He said a new policy has also been made for the service sector which contributes 40 per cent to the state’s GDP. The tagline of the summit is ‘peace to prosperity’, he added.

An online single window clearance portal www.investuttarakhand.uk.gov.in has been created in the state to provide required approval/permission/approval to investors for setting up industries.

MLA Durgeshwar Lal, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari among other officers were present on the occasion.

