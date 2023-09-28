Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets investors in London

London, September 28
On the third day of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's visit to Britain, the round of meetings continued with many investors from all over the world.
Investment MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore were signed by the Uttarakhand government with two companies in the presence of CM Dhami in the meeting organised for the Global Investors' Summit in London today.
An MoU worth Rs 2,000 crore was signed with Agar Technology, which agreed to invest in lithium battery plants in Uttarakhand.
Also, an MoU worth Rs 1,000 crore was signed with Fira Barcelona, which is a prestigious group in Europe that deals in convention centre and events management. They have the expertise to organise world class business fairs. Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey signed the MoUs on behalf of the state government.
Apart from this, two MoUs were also signed with Ease My Trip, which agreed to create a state-backed OTA and promote Uttarakhand in the world for tourism. This will create a large number of employment opportunities.
During the meetings, Secretary Chief Minister Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram, Director General Industries Rohit Meena along with other officials of the delegation and investors were present.
