DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Uttarakhand crash probe says helicopter tumbled down hill after rotor blade hit overhead cable

Uttarakhand crash probe says helicopter tumbled down hill after rotor blade hit overhead cable

The 17-year-old Bell 407 helicopter operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt Ltd, with six passengers on board, crashed 24 minutes after being airborne on May 8
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:31 AM Jul 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The crash at Uttarkashi. PTI file
Advertisement

A preliminary probe into the helicopter crash that killed six people in Uttarakhand in May has found that the main rotor blade of the chopper struck an overhead fibre cable, before tumbling down the hillside and coming to rest against a tree.

Advertisement

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said on Saturday that the investigation team is working on the further course of action to find the root cause of the accident.

The 17-year-old Bell 407 helicopter operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt Ltd, with six passengers on board, crashed 24 minutes after being airborne on May 8.

Advertisement

The pilot and five passengers died in the accident, while one passenger sustained serious injuries.

AAIB said that the helicopter, which was airborne from Kharsali helipad at 8.11 am on May 8, was destroyed in the crash but there was no fire. The accident happened at Gangnani in Uttarkashi at 8.35 am.

Advertisement

In its five-page report, AAIB said the helicopter flew for 20 minutes before descending from its assigned altitude.

"Initially, the pilot attempted to land on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri Road (NH 34) near Gangnani in Uttarkashi. During the landing attempt, the helicopter's main rotor blade struck an overhead fibre cable running parallel to the road.

"It also damaged some roadside metallic barricades. However, the helicopter was unable to land and tumbled down the hillside. Eventually, it came to rest against a tree, approximately 250 feet deep in a gorge," it said.

The helicopter, powered by Rolls Royce engine, was manufactured in 2008.

The US National Transportation Safety Board and Canada's Transportation Safety Board have appointed accredited representatives and technical advisors for the investigation.

"The investigation team is coordinating with them for further course of action required to find out the root cause(s)," the report said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts