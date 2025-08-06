DT
Uttarakhand floods: Ancient Shiva temple Kalp Kedar also buried under debris     

Uttarakhand floods: Ancient Shiva temple Kalp Kedar also buried under debris     

Built in the Kature style, the architecture of the Shiva temple is similar to that of Kedarnath Dham
PTI
Uttarkashi, Updated At : 08:29 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Houses and other structures being swept away in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (@UttarkashiPol on X via PTI Photo)
The ancient Kalp Kedar temple here was buried in the debris brought over by the flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river on Tuesday.

The temple remained buried under ground for many years, possibly due to a previous disaster, with only its tip visible over ground.

Built in the Kature style, the architecture of the Shiva temple is similar to that of Kedarnath Dham.

An excavation led to its discovery in 1945. After digging several feet underground, an ancient Shiva temple was found whose structure was similar to Kedarnath temple.

The temple was below the ground level and devotees had to go down to offer prayers in the temple. People say that some water from the Kheer Ganga would often drift onto the 'Shivling' installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and a path had been created for it. There are stone carvings outside the temple.

The 'Shivling' of the sanctum sanctorum is shaped like the back of Nandi, just like in Kedarnath temple.

