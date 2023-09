Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth Rs 3,800 crore with Kayan Jet in London

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 27

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the roadshow organised for the Global Investors Summit in London, held a meeting with many leading business houses of London.

During this, investment MoUs worth Rs 4800 crore were signed with different companies in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Two separate MoUs worth Rs 3800 crore were signed with Kayan Jet and investment MoUs worth Rs 1,000 crore were signed with Usha Breco.

An investment MoU of Rs 2100 crore for developing skiing resort in Uttarakhand and Rs 1700 crore for cable car project was signed by Kayan Jet. It was agreed to develop skiing resort projects in Auli, Dayara Bugyal and Munsiyari by Kayan Jet. Along with this, it was agreed to develop ropeway in Haridwar and other districts by Usha Braco Limited, a leader in the field of ropeway. Various 80 business houses from education, tourism, IT, health sectors of London participated in the main event organized in London.

During this period the delegation also visited India House and Parliament House.During the visit to India House, the state government delegation held detailed discussions with representatives of major companies associated with the tour and traveling sector in London.

Chief Minister Dhami invited all the investors to come to Uttarakhand for the Global Investor Summit to be held in the coming month of December. CM Dhami said the state government is continuously working towards making Uttarakhand a global tourism destination.

He said that Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is known as the global capital of yoga and spirituality. Every year a large number of tourists from Europe and other countries go to Uttarakhand for yoga and spirituality. He said that the state government is talking to investors for setting up world class conveyancer centers in Rishikesh and other places.

The state government delegation led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Parliament House in London and also met the MPs of London. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the successful organiSation of the G20 Summit organiSed under the leadership of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the relations between Britain and India.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been set in the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit to be held in the coming month of December, which will prove helpful in providing new impetus to the economy of the state.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami praised the various policies and positive vision of the Uttarakhand government.

Secretary to Chief Minister Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, Local Commissioner Ajay Mishra and other members of the delegation were present on the occasion.

