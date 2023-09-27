 Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth Rs 3,800 crore with Kayan Jet in London : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth Rs 3,800 crore with Kayan Jet in London

Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth Rs 3,800 crore with Kayan Jet in London

Target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in Uttarakhand, says Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand government signs MoUs worth Rs 3,800 crore with Kayan Jet in London

Chief Minister Dhami invited all the investors to come to Uttarakhand for the Global Investor Summit to be held in the coming month of December.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 27

Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the roadshow organised for the Global Investors Summit in London, held a meeting with many leading business houses of London.

During this, investment MoUs worth Rs 4800 crore were signed with different companies in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Two separate MoUs worth Rs 3800 crore were signed with Kayan Jet and investment MoUs worth Rs 1,000 crore were signed with Usha Breco.

An investment MoU of Rs 2100 crore for developing skiing resort in Uttarakhand and Rs 1700 crore for cable car project was signed by Kayan Jet. It was agreed to develop skiing resort projects in Auli, Dayara Bugyal and Munsiyari by Kayan Jet. Along with this, it was agreed to develop ropeway in Haridwar and other districts by Usha Braco Limited, a leader in the field of ropeway. Various 80 business houses from education, tourism, IT, health sectors of London participated in the main event organized in London.

During this period the delegation also visited India House and Parliament House.During the visit to India House, the state government delegation held detailed discussions with representatives of major companies associated with the tour and traveling sector in London.

Chief Minister Dhami invited all the investors to come to Uttarakhand for the Global Investor Summit to be held in the coming month of December. CM Dhami said the state government is continuously working towards making Uttarakhand a global tourism destination.

He said that Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is known as the global capital of yoga and spirituality. Every year a large number of tourists from Europe and other countries go to Uttarakhand for yoga and spirituality. He said that the state government is talking to investors for setting up world class conveyancer centers in Rishikesh and other places.

The state government delegation led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Parliament House in London and also met the MPs of London. On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the successful organiSation of the G20 Summit organiSed under the leadership of the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the relations between Britain and India.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that a target of investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been set in the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit to be held in the coming month of December, which will prove helpful in providing new impetus to the economy of the state.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami praised the various policies and positive vision of the Uttarakhand government.

Secretary to Chief Minister Dr R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Industries Vinay Shankar Pandey, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, Local Commissioner Ajay Mishra and other members of the delegation were present on the occasion.

#England #London #Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

2
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

3
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

4
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

5
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

6
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

7
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

8
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

9
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

10
Punjab

Mohali poised to be chip-making hub

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the al...

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

PCB chief Ashraf confident that players will be ‘well looked...

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab’s Kurali

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

Centre notifies appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore jewellery heist: Several teams formed to crack case, say Delhi Police

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship