Uttarakhand govt signs MoU of investment worth Rs 2,000 crore with Poma Group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Uttarakhand government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding of investment worth Rs 2,000 crore with the Poma Group in London.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary, Industries, Vinay Shankar Pandey, on behalf of the government.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that keeping the geographical conditions of the state in mind, there is immense potential for investment in the eco-friendly tourism in Uttarakhand.

Poma Group is a leading group in the field of ropeway construction across the world. The group has worked for Auli-ropeway of Chamoli district in the state. Currently, it is also providing technical support in the Dehradun-Mussoorie and Yamunotri ropeway projects.

The CM said the state government is looking for different ways of investment in which there is a balance between development and environment. In such a situation, on the one hand, options like ropeway will provide convenience to the tourists in the state, while on the other hand, it will prove to be better from the environmental point of view, along with increasing the livelihood opportunities of the locals.

Currently in London, Dhami met many leading industrial houses and investors and invited them to Uttarakhand for the Global Investor Summit to be held in December.

#England #London #Uttarakhand