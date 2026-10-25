Uttarakhand SDRF becomes India’s first disaster response force to receive ISO certification

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been awarded the Quality Management System certification, making it the country’s first such force to receive this recognition, officials said.

Facilitating the standardisation of operations, systematic record-keeping, clear definition of responsibilities, and continuous improvement of operational procedures, the ISO 9001:2015 certification will also enhance training, equipment maintenance, and resource utilisation, the officials said.

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the SDRF on receiving the certification, saying, “This reflects the force’s operational efficiency, discipline, and commitment to quality in the field of disaster management. I am confident that the SDRF will continue to serve with the same level of promptness and dedication in the future.”

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According to the officials, the certification will help identify and address operational gaps, ultimately strengthening preparedness for rescue missions.

They said this recognition reflects the SDRF’s operational efficiency, discipline, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and systematic working methodology.

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In Uttarakhand, a state highly vulnerable to disasters, more than 40 SDRF teams remain on standby 24×7 across the state for relief and rescue operations in the event of earthquakes, landslides, extreme rainfall, cloudbursts, floods, avalanches, or road accidents.

As part of the ISO certification process, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a second audit at the SDRF Battalion Headquarters in Jolly Grant from September 23-25, 2026.

During this process, Vishnu Gupta, former Scientist ‘G’ and Deputy Director General at BIS, inspected various branches and operational procedures in the presence of the SDRF Commandant, Arpan Yaduvanshi.

The audit evaluated administrative systems, training, resource management, documentation, quality management, and compliance with SOPs. Following this, the Uttarakhand SDRF was officially awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification on October 8, 2026.