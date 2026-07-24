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Home / India / Uttarakhand varsity scraps two semester exams after paper leak

Uttarakhand varsity scraps two semester exams after paper leak

The university has barred the professor from all examination-related work for the next seven years with immediate effect

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Amid nationwide protests by students over paper leaks, Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU), Dehradun, has cancelled two current-semester examinations after one of the question papers was allegedly leaked by an external paper setter.

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The university informed 12 affiliated institutes that it had received a complaint regarding the “Machine Learning for Internet of Things” examination.

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According to reports submitted by multiple inquiry committees, a professor from Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, who had been appointed as the external paper setter for the subject, allegedly shared the same questions on WhatsApp. In a circular, the university also said there was a strong possibility of a similar breach of confidentiality in the “Electromagnetic Field Theory” question paper, which had also been prepared by the same professor.

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The university has barred the professor from all examination-related work for the next seven years with immediate effect.

“The affiliated institute, Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, has been strongly warned for failing to maintain adequate monitoring and control mechanisms to ensure that faculty members uphold the confidentiality and integrity of the examination system, so that such incidents do not recur in future,” the university said.

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“Therefore, keeping the credibility, integrity and student interest of the examination system paramount, and exercising the powers vested in the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Tripta Thakur, with her approval, the previously conducted examinations of subject code IOTT004 (Machine Learning for Internet of Things) and subject code ECT043 (Electromagnetic Field Theory) are hereby cancelled with immediate effect,” the university order stated. The examinations will now be conducted in the third week of August.

Uttarakhand has witnessed several paper leak controversies in recent years. In September 2025, the UKSSSC graduate-level recruitment examination was allegedly leaked, triggering widespread protests. Earlier, the UKPSC patwari paper leak and the UKSSSC Group-C recruitment paper leak came to light during 2022-23.

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