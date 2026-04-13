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Home / India / V D Satheesan flags delay in release of Keralam polling data

V D Satheesan flags delay in release of Keralam polling data

Timely access to verified information is essential for all participants, including political representatives and the general public

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:37 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan (Credit: X/@vdsatheesan)
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Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan on Monday raised concern over electoral transparency as he flagged delays in the release of official polling data for the April 9 assembly polls.

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In a letter to the poll body dated April 12, he said key electoral data remains unavailable even three days after voting concluded.

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"I wish to draw your kind attention to the delay in publishing the official data related to the Kerala Assembly Elections held on 9th April 2026. Despite three days having passed since the conclusion of polling, the detailed and authenticated figures--including constituency-wise polling data, constituency-wise vote percentage, and postal ballot statistics--are yet to be made available on the official website," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said the prompt release of such information was crucial to ensuring transparency, enabling public scrutiny, and maintaining trust in the electoral process.

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He noted that timely access to verified information is essential for all participants, including political representatives and the general public, to ensure the integrity of the democratic exercise is maintained.

Satheesan, who is contesting from Paravur constituency, further urged the Commission to "take immediate steps to publish the complete election data without further delay," noting that verified information is vital for stakeholders, including voters, researchers and political representatives.

The Kerala Assembly polls recorded a voter turnout of 78.03 per cent across 140 constituencies featuring 883 candidates, with the ECI stating that the exercise was conducted peacefully and backed by extensive live webcasting.

As the state waits for the official results to be declared on May 4, the Congress leadership continues to push for digital accountability to bridge the information gap left in the wake of the polling day.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had described the polls as a “historic testimony” of democratic participation.

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