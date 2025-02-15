DT
V-P: Need to revisit rules for appointment of CBI chief

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:43 AM Feb 15, 2025 IST
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. File
Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the involvement of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in the appointment process for the CBI Director, calling for a reassessment of the existing norms. Addressing faculty and students at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, Dhankhar expressed concerns over the breach of the separation of powers and argued that such procedures were not in alignment with democratic principles.

Challenging this framework, Dhankhar asked, “How can the CJI participate in the selection of the CBI Director in a democracy? Can there be any legal rationale for this? I understand that this provision was introduced following a judicial verdict, but the time has come to revisit it. This does not align with democratic principles.”

