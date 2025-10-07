DT
Home / India / V-P Radhakrishnan to meet leaders of all parties today

V-P Radhakrishnan to meet leaders of all parties today

Will mark his maiden interaction as RS Chairman

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:59 AM Oct 07, 2025 IST
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. PTI/File
Vice-President and chairman of Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan has convened a meeting of leaders of all parties in the Upper House on Tuesday. It will be Radhakrishnan’s maiden meeting as Rajya Sabha Chairman after he was appointed as the Vice-President last month.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the meeting aims to provide an exchange of views on how to facilitate smooth functioning of the House and structured discussions without disruptions.

Union Health Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Law & Justice and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, have been invited for the maiden meeting.
Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP HD Devegowda has also been invited for the meeting. Almost leaders of all parties have confirmed their participation for the meeting, sources said.

