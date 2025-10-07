V-P Radhakrishnan to meet leaders of all parties today
Will mark his maiden interaction as RS Chairman
Advertisement
Vice-President and chairman of Rajya Sabha CP Radhakrishnan has convened a meeting of leaders of all parties in the Upper House on Tuesday. It will be Radhakrishnan’s maiden meeting as Rajya Sabha Chairman after he was appointed as the Vice-President last month.
Advertisement
According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the meeting aims to provide an exchange of views on how to facilitate smooth functioning of the House and structured discussions without disruptions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement