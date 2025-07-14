Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Monday in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to UK-based fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Advertisement

However, according to top sources from the agency, Vadra remained non-cooperative during the questioning.

"He was non cooperative and failed to answer the ED questions regarding his financial association with Sanjay Bandari and his family members," a senior officer privy to the probe told The Tribune.

Advertisement

The 56-year-old businessman, who arrived at the agency’s office around 11 am, had earlier skipped two ED summons — on June 10, citing ill health and on June 17 due to overseas travel for his daughter’s graduation.

The probe forms part of a wider investigation into Bhandari, who fled India in 2016 after Income Tax raids and is now based in the UK. The ED registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in February 2017, following an I-T charge sheet under the anti-black money law.

Advertisement

The agency then, after 3 years of investigation, filed its first charge sheet against Bhandari in 2020, and since then has also been probing his alleged links with Vadra. In a supplementary charge sheet filed in 2023, the ED alleged that Bhandari “acquired” a property at 12, Bryanston Square, London in 2009 and renovated it “as per the directions of Vadra.”

Vadra has consistently denied any ownership or association with the London property, calling the case a “political witch-hunt” aimed at harassing him for political reasons.

Recently, a Delhi court declared Bhandari a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018, in connection with a money laundering case linked to undisclosed foreign holdings. The designation followed the ED’s application, which alleged Bhandari had consistently evaded Indian authorities and held foreign assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.