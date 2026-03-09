Vaishali teen beaten to death by friend during T20 final

A teenager was beaten to death by a friend while watching the ICC T20 World Cup final in Bihar's Vaishali district, police officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Jakkopur village within the Mahnar police station area on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kundan Kumar (17), while his friend Kishan Kumar has been named as the accused, police said.

Talking to reporters here, Vaishali SP Vikram Sihag said, "The death of the boy took place following a dispute and subsequent scuffle between two friends who were watching the final match, along with others, on a mobile phone." He said police reached the spot following the incident and initiated a probe into it.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute erupted over shouting and celebrations during the India-New Zealand final. The accused allegedly slammed the victim to the ground and hit him on the head, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed Kundan to Mahnar Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to Hajipur Sadar Hospital after primary treatment. When his situation remained critical there, he was sent to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), but he died on the way, police said.

The accused has been identified, and raids are being conducted to nab him, they added.