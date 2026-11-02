India's first indigenously manufactured high-speed train, Bullet Train B28, is taking shape at BEML's ADITYA manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday reviewed production progress and inspected key manufacturing processes, quality-control systems and passenger-centric features planned for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.During his visit, the minister reviewed specialised manufacturing infrastructure, including precision-engineered jigs and fixtures used for carbody fabrication. He also witnessed various stages of production, including underframe fabrication, sidewall and roof assembly, carbody integration, and surface preparation and treatment. These processes are critical to ensuring the precision, structural integrity and durability required for high-speed rail operations.

A key highlight of the visit was the demonstration of the "Squeeze Test", a quality-assurance procedure that evaluates the structural strength, rigidity and dimensional stability of the train's carbody under controlled compressive and tensile forces. Vaishnaw also inspected passenger seats to assess comfort and convenience during high-speed journeys and reviewed essential onboard systems such as the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system, couplers and other key assemblies.

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Designed specifically for Indian conditions, the indigenous bullet train combines modern engineering with domestic manufacturing expertise, with particular emphasis on passenger safety, comfort, accessibility and operational efficiency.

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The eight-car train will operate at a maximum speed of 249 km/h and has a test speed of up to 280 km/h. Measuring about 202 metres in length, it consists of four motor cars and four trailer cars and can accommodate around 557 passengers, including dedicated seating for two Divyangjan passengers. The configuration includes seven Standard Class coaches with 3x2 seating and one Executive Class coach with 2x2 seating. Two such trainsets can be coupled to form a 16-car formation to meet future operational requirements.The driver's cab at each end is equipped with an Intelligent On-Board Control System designed to support prompt decision-making and effective coordination with the Operation Control Centre, strengthening operational management and safety.

Passenger comfort has been a central consideration in the train's interior design. The interiors are ergonomically designed in accordance with Indian anthropometric requirements, featuring comfortable seats with adequate legroom, LED lighting, overhead baggage racks and additional floor-mounted luggage stands for larger bags. Power outlets for laptops and mobile devices, modern bio-digester toilets and wide windows at every seating row further enhance the travel experience. A sealed, single-piece gangway enables passengers to move conveniently between coaches.

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The train also incorporates a comprehensive passenger information and communication system to keep travellers informed throughout their journey. LCD displays provide information in English, Hindi and regional languages, while public address facilities and automatic announcement systems offer audio guidance. Emergency talk-back units in passenger cabins and vestibules allow passengers to communicate with train crew when required. A Wi-Fi-based passenger infotainment system will also provide access to preloaded entertainment and information content.

Accessibility has been integrated into the train's design to ensure a convenient and inclusive travel experience. The train floor is aligned with platform height to facilitate level boarding, while retractable footsteps integrated into the doors help minimise the horizontal gap between the train and platform. Dedicated Divyangjan-friendly seating and toilets, wheelchair-accessible doors and Braille-enabled information signage further strengthen its accessibility features.

On the performance front, the train operates on a 25 kV, 50 Hz single-phase AC traction system supplied through a heavy compound catenary. Its regenerative braking system recovers energy during braking, contributing to improved energy efficiency. The train's aerodynamic design has been optimised using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations, which help analyse airflow around the train and improve its overall performance.

The specially designed nose and carbody profile help reduce air resistance, mitigate tunnel pressure waves and sonic boom effects, and minimise turbulence. The integration of the HVAC rooftop profile, roof panels and airflow deflectors into the aerodynamic structure further enhances its performance. Exterior wind-guiding profiles and a sealed carbody are also designed to manage pressure differences and improve passenger comfort.