Van Dyke aggressive towards jail staff, complained of food: Sources

US national Matthew Van Dyke, who was granted default bail earlier this year by a special court after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) dropped terror charges against him while probing his alleged role in the Manipur arms training case, maintained an aggressive and contemptuous attitude towards Tihar Jail staff during the six months he spent in a high-security prison cell with four other inmates.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Van Dyke also wrote to US Embassy officials about his situation in jail and appeared nervous prior to the filing of the chargesheet in the Manipur arms training case by the NIA, for which he was arrested in March this year along with six Ukrainian nationals.

Van Dyke, who spent six months in prison before being granted bail, also complained about the quality of food being served. Following the complaint, arrangements were made to provide him with food according to his requirements, sources told The Tribune.

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At the same time, sources said he was neither beaten nor manhandled by fellow inmates or jail authorities.

As first reported by The Tribune on November 9, Van Dyke said in a post on X that he would reveal “shocking details” about his imprisonment in India over the coming months.

In a post on X on Monday evening (IST), Van Dyke said: “For over 6 months, India imprisoned several Ukrainians and I. This was part of Russia's war against Ukraine. I will reveal shocking details about this story over the next few months in both posts and media interviews.”

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The US national, whose X profile states that he has fought in Libya and Ukraine, claimed that his incarceration was part of Russia's war against Ukraine.

“Follow to learn the truth about what happened and why,” he added.

However, sources told this newspaper that, contrary to his claims, Van Dyke displayed a considerable “superiority complex”, particularly in his interactions with jail staff and guards.

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“He was aggressive but at the same time appeared nervous on many occasions,” a source familiar with the developments said.

Earlier, in its chargesheet filed before a special court on September 8, the NIA dropped charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Van Dyke and the six Ukrainians in connection with their alleged role in the Manipur arms training case. The agency instead proceeded under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which deal with offences that can be compounded before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

This led the special NIA court to grant all seven accused default bail after they had spent six months in jail.

During the last hearing in the matter on October 23, the court exempted all seven foreign nationals from personal appearance and allowed them to appear online during the next hearing, scheduled for February 24, 2027.

The court also granted the NIA three months to continue its investigation into cases related to Van Dyke’s alleged involvement in the Manipur arms training case.

The NIA had earlier alleged that Van Dyke and the six Ukrainian nationals entered India on tourist visas, travelled to the North-East without the mandatory permits and subsequently crossed from Mizoram into Myanmar, where they allegedly trained ethnic armed organisations.

The agency had initially invoked provisions of the UAPA, including those relating to conspiracy. It also alleged that the accused disclosed details about the network and were involved in assembling equipment and targeting a passenger aircraft in Myanmar.

However, in its subsequent chargesheet, the NIA did not invoke UAPA provisions and instead proceeded under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, offences that can be compounded before the FRRO.

The agency had earlier indicated that its investigation into the alleged terror-related aspects of the case was continuing and that additional allegations could be included in a supplementary chargesheet, which is still awaited.