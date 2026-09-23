Van Dyke seeks permission to visit US; decision likely today

The court had earlier granted default bail to Van Dyke, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety bond of the same amount.

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The NIA had arrested VanDyke on March 13 in connection with alleged offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Six Ukrainian nationals are also in custody in the case.

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On September 8 the NIA had filed a chargesheet without invoking UAPA provisions and had instead invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. The two offences cited in the chargesheet are compoundable at the level of the FRRO.

On September 18, the Special NIA court granted default bail to VanDyke after noting that the NIA had filed an incomplete charge sheet with regard to the alleged UAPA offences. The court noted that VanDyke had remained in custody for more than 180 days and that the NIA had not filed a charge sheet under the UAPA, while further investigation was continuing.

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The court while granting default bail to Van Dyke, had directed him to remain in Delhi and made it mandatory for him to join the investigation whenever called by the investigating officer.

The court had also noted that the same reasoning applied to Van Dyke’s six Ukrainian co-accused, who remain in judicial custody. It had further directed that copies of the ruling be sent to them through jail authorities so they may pursue their own default bail applications.

Van Dyke along with the six Ukrainians was arrested in March this year for allegedly imparting drone warfare training, illegal border crossings and links to armed groups operating near India's North-East region.

According to the central agency, the accused entered India on tourist visas and travelled to the North-East without obtaining the mandatory permits. It was alleged that they subsequently crossed illegally from Mizoram into Myanmar, where they were involved in training ethnic armed organisations.

The NIA had informed the court that though the UAPA provisions had not been included in the chargesheet, the investigation under the anti-terror law remained open.

The agency had originally arrested the accused in a terror conspiracy case over alleged links with ethnic armed groups operating in India.

Van Dyke’s family had sought urgent diplomatic intervention from the US, alleging that he had been denied basic detainee rights in Tihar Jail where he is currently lodged.

Sons of Liberty International, the NGO founded by Dyke, said in a statement issued on August 30 that US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had “previously briefed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Matthew’s situation during his (Rubio’s) visit to Delhi on May 24-26”.