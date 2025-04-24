Vance cancels trip to Jaipur City Palace

US Vice-President JD Vance on Wednesday visited the Taj Mahal along his wife Usha Vance and their three children, officials said.

“The Taj Mahal is amazing. A testament to true love, human ingenuity and a tribute to the great country of India,” Vance wrote in the visitor’s diary after his visit.

The Vance family landed at the Agra airport from Jaipur on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children — sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel. The family is on a four-day visit to India. Following the visit, Vance returned to Jaipur and headed to the Rambagh Palace hotel after cancelling his proposed visit to the City Palace. The Vance family was scheduled to visit the City Palace for two hours on their return from Agra. They are scheduled to return to the US on Thursday morning.

In Agra, the Vance family travelled by car from the airport to the Taj Mahal. The routes along their convoy’s path were specially decorated, with hundreds of schoolchildren lining the streets, waving both the US flag and the Tricolour.