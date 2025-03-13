Vance, wife likely to visit India later this month

US Vice-President JD Vance will travel to India later in March and will be accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, a US media report said on Wednesday.

This will be Vance’s second trip abroad after he visited France and Germany last month. Usha, whose parents went to the US from India, will be visiting India for the first time after Vance’s inauguration as Vice-President. Ahead of his US visit in February, PM Narendra Modi had held talks with Vance in Paris on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit.

Vance, who was accompanied by Usha and his sons, described Modi as “gracious and kind” and termed their conversation “wonderful”. “PM Modi was gracious and kind and our kids really enjoyed the gifts,” Vance posted on X after the meeting.