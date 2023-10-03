Vande Bharat loco pilot pulls brakes, averts accident

PTI

Jaipur, October 2

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express escaped an accident in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan on Monday as the loco pilot noticed an iron rod and stones placed on its tracks and immediately stopped the train, officials said.

A North Western Railway official said unidentified miscreants attempted to obstruct the rail route and an FIR was registered at the Gangrar police station of Chittorgarh in connection with the incident. The official said the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force officials inspected the spot and added that strict action would be taken against those found responsible. A video of the obstruction on tracks is circulating on social media.

