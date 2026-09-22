Vande Mataram row: Respond to petition against law mandating singing of six stanzas, SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to respond to Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s petition challenging the law mandating singing of six stanzas of Vande Mataram.

Krishna has challenged the recent amendment to the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act giving 'National Song' the same status as that of the 'National Anthem' and the Centre's circulars mandating the singing of the six stanzas of Vande Mataram that include names of Hindu deities at official functions.

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A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana said it may examine the amendment after senior advocate S Murlaidhar pointed out on behalf of Krishna pointed out the penal aspect of the law.

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Without issuing notice to the Centre on the petition, the Bench said the fact that Vande Mataram was the national song was beyond doubt and penal consequences may be examined with regard to fundamental rights under Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

"We would expect that the law of the land, as declared by this Court in Bijoe Emmanuel, will govern the act of the statute. The declaration of law in the Bijoe Emmanuel case (1986) has till now not been questioned," Justice Bagchi said.

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In the Bijoe Emmanuel case, the Supreme Court ruled that individuals have the right to refuse to participate in activities that go against their religious beliefs, as long as they do not show disrespect to national symbols in the process or disrupt public order.

The hearing witnessed heated exchange between Muralidhar and Mehta after the former strongly objected to the latter using the expression "Naxalite" while responding to the petitioner’s submissions on constitutional decision-making.

"Withdraw the expression you used just now. This is going live...I strongly object,” Muralidhar said.

"I said that is the constitutional way, not what the Naxalite wants. And I am not sorry about it…You cannot challenge the Constitution," Mehta replied.

"He is again repeating it. I am now going to register my strongest protest,” Muralidhar said

"To think is not to be a Naxalite,” senior counsel Sanjay Hegde said.

The CJI intervened to pacify the two sides, saying, "We are only examining the legal issue of constitutional interpretation. Let us confine ourselves to that."

Justice Bagchi stressed the role of constitutional institutions and said that even a person alleged to be a terrorist has equal rights under the Constitution.

After Muralidhar left, Justice Bagchi said, "I tell you (Mehta), at least from my personal experience, we have continuously fought against extra-constitutional forces, both as members of the bar and of the bench. Our survival and our justification with the Constitution is to defeat these forces. Why will people come to Courts and not to Kangaroo Courts?

“There are Kangaroo Courts. Constitutional Courts have the respect and credibility. Why? Because we feel, even alleged terrorists, must have equal rights. We have tried terrorists as per the law. Even those who shot down people in public were given fair trials,” Justice Bagchi said.

"That was my point. There are individuals who do not believe in constitutional decision-making," Mehta responded.

"Mr Solicitor, we have not taken note of the comments," Justice Bagchi told Mehta who wondered why Muralidhar took it personally.