DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / VB-G RAM G Act can boost climate-resilient farming: ICAR

VB-G RAM G Act can boost climate-resilient farming: ICAR

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The Central Government on Friday said there was significant scope for expanding climate-resilient agricultural work under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G), 2025.

Advertisement

“India has come a long way from losing crops to environmental hazards to building climate-resilient agricultural practices. Along with this, we have reached a stage where farmers can earn additional income in the form of ‘carbon credits’,” ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat said.

Advertisement

He highlighted the role of the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) in aligning climate-resilient technologies with data-driven adaptation strategies.

Advertisement

“Under the VB-G RAM G Act, we are looking at commissioning climate-resilient actions on a war footing, especially in water conservation. Many NICRA projects can be implemented in climate-risk districts and villages under this Act,” Jat said.

The BJP has faced criticism from the Congress over replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act, with the Opposition alleging the move favours corporates over the poor.

Advertisement

Jat was speaking at the launch of the website for the Atlas of Climate Adaptation in South Asian Agriculture (ACASA), which offers tools to support decision-making on agricultural technologies, climate information services and policies.

ICAR-CRIDA Director V K Singh said carbon footprints had been assessed for several crops to ensure farmers receive carbon credits for environment-friendly practices. He added that 11 climate-resilient crop varieties had been developed under NICRA.

Rajbir Singh, DDG (Agricultural Extension), ICAR, stressed the need to establish a carbon trading platform within five years.

“We have implemented NICRA projects in more than 100 climate-risk districts. We must move from farm-level to landscape-level interventions,” he said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts