VB-G RAM G Act can boost climate-resilient farming: ICAR

The Central Government on Friday said there was significant scope for expanding climate-resilient agricultural work under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G), 2025.

“India has come a long way from losing crops to environmental hazards to building climate-resilient agricultural practices. Along with this, we have reached a stage where farmers can earn additional income in the form of ‘carbon credits’,” ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat said.

He highlighted the role of the National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) in aligning climate-resilient technologies with data-driven adaptation strategies.

“Under the VB-G RAM G Act, we are looking at commissioning climate-resilient actions on a war footing, especially in water conservation. Many NICRA projects can be implemented in climate-risk districts and villages under this Act,” Jat said.

The BJP has faced criticism from the Congress over replacing MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act, with the Opposition alleging the move favours corporates over the poor.

Jat was speaking at the launch of the website for the Atlas of Climate Adaptation in South Asian Agriculture (ACASA), which offers tools to support decision-making on agricultural technologies, climate information services and policies.

ICAR-CRIDA Director V K Singh said carbon footprints had been assessed for several crops to ensure farmers receive carbon credits for environment-friendly practices. He added that 11 climate-resilient crop varieties had been developed under NICRA.

Rajbir Singh, DDG (Agricultural Extension), ICAR, stressed the need to establish a carbon trading platform within five years.

“We have implemented NICRA projects in more than 100 climate-risk districts. We must move from farm-level to landscape-level interventions,” he said.