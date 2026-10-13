VB-G RAM G 'attendance fraud': Congress alleges BJP attacking rights of poor while invoking Lord Ram

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over reported attendance fraud within the VB-G RAM G scheme, saying that "attacking" the rights of the poor while invoking the name of Lord Shri Ram was its true modus operandi.

Congress general secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh shared the screenshot of a media report which claimed that a method of fraud has come to light within the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or the VB G RAM G Act, scheme with a clone app, resembling the official National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, being used to mark mass attendance using photos stored on mobile phones.

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In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "First, the theft of donations made in the name of Lord Shri Ram; then, an assault on the right to 100 days of employment under MGNREGA; and now, a scheme of state-sponsored plunder of the poor through fake attendance records in the VB-G RAM G programme!" Invoking the name of Lord Ram, yet striking at the poor and looting their right to employment, Ramesh said.

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"This is not merely corruption; it is a betrayal of faith and a theft of the poor's rights - all in the name of devotion and employment," he said.

The BJP's politics reflects neither genuine reverence for Lord Shri Ram nor empathy for the poor, Ramesh alleged.

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"Engaging in power politics and attacking the rights of the poor while invoking the name of Lord Shri Ram - this is the BJP's true modus operandi, character, and face," Ramesh said.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or the VB G RAM G Act, came into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), introduced by the Congress-led UPA.