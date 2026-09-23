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Home / India / Veg, non-veg labels now mandatory for soaps, cosmetics

Veg, non-veg labels now mandatory for soaps, cosmetics

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The Centre has amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, retaining mandatory “vegetarian/non-vegetarian” labelling for soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, cosmetics and toiletries.Under the notification issued on September 21, a green dot must denote vegetarian origin and a red or brown dot for non-vegetarian origin of a product, with the symbol displayed at the top of the principal display panel. The amendment came into force on publication.

But contrary to how the development may appear, this is not a new requirement. The same disclosure was mandated in 2014 under Rule 6(8). The latest amendment moves it to Rule 6(4A)(d) while deleting the earlier sub-rule.

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However, the move assumes greater significance because the Delhi High Court had earlier flagged a conflict between two regulatory regimes.

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In February, hearing a petition by Reckitt, the court noted that Legal Metrology treated the dots as mandatory, while the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), which examined the issue in 2018 and 2021, found no clear system in the country to certify vegetarian and non-vegetarian ingredients in cosmetics. Therefore, the DTAB did not favour making the disclosure mandatory and suggested that it could be voluntary.

The court called the position a “clear contradiction” and directed Legal Metrology and the drug regulator to consult stakeholders and arrive at a comprehensive decision. The consumer-facing consequence is therefore bigger than a coloured dot: the label can tell consumers the claimed origin of a product, but the regulatory framework still needs to establish how that claim is to be determined and verified.

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For manufacturers, the amendment settles the immediate labelling obligation. For consumers, the next question is whether the symbol represents a uniformly certified standard or a declaration whose underlying methodology remains unsettled.

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