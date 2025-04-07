DT
PT
Vellore Institute of Technology celebrates University Day and Sports Day

Vellore Institute of Technology celebrates University Day and Sports Day

Prizes worth Rs 1.4 crore awarded to top-performing students
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:17 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Students being honoured at Vellore Institute of Technology’s University Day and Sports Day event.
Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, celebrated its university and sports day on Saturday by honouring top-performing students in academics, sports and attendance with prizes worth Rs 1.4 crore.

Dr G Viswanathan, founder-chancellor of VIT, presided over the event and Justice MM Sundresh of the Supreme Court of India was the chief guest, a press release said.

Addressing students, Viswanathan congratulated all 3,200 students who were awarded under various categories. He urged the government to spend more on higher education. “India’s ranks 165 out of 190 in the spending on higher education. To become a developed nation, we must take steps to improve the ranking,” the chancellor said.

Justice Sundresh urged students to take up sports seriously as it teaches one how to accept failure and connects people across generations — which has become a rarity these days.

The guests handed over awards under various categories such as the best outgoing students, best student club, best performing NRI & foreign students, etc.

