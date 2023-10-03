Vendor refuses to return loan, kills woman with brick

IANS

Lucknow, October 3

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a vegetable street vendor for his suspected role in the murder of a woman at Bakshi Ka Talab railway station.

The accused Haroon Ali, 27, used to regularly take small amounts of loan from the victim.

He hails from Loharmau area of Dawoodnagar, Faizullahganj.

The victim, Sushila Devi,40, who originally hails from Lakhimpur Kheri, was a neighbour of the accused in Lucknow.

SHO, GRP, Lucknow, Sanjay Kharwar said: “Sushila had paid around Rs 7,000 cash to Haroon when he was facing financial crisis. Few weeks back, she asked him to return the money. However, he expressed his inability and distanced himself away from the victim and also started disconnecting her calls.

“Feeling the pressure to return the money, the accused contacted the victim through someone else's phone and asked her to meet him at Bakshi Ka Talab railway station on Monday evening. At the station's platform, the duo engaged in a heated argument following which Haroon bludgeoned Sushila with a brick and ran away."

She died on the spot.