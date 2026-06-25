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Home / India / India ready to extend all help to Venezuela following quakes: PM Modi

India ready to extend all help to Venezuela following quakes: PM Modi

Powerful earthquakes strike off the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening, leaving at least 32 people dead and 700 injured

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:32 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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People assist a woman after an earthquake, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. REUTERS
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed sadness over the devastation caused by the earthquakes in Venezuela, saying India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the Latin American country.

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Powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Venezuela on Wednesday evening, leaving at least 32 people dead and 700 injured.

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"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a post on X.

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The prime minister said India prays for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time.

"India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.

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